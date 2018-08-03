Here are the possible mascots for a new high school. Students will decide the winner

The future mascot of North River High School will come from a list of five animals that hail from the land, sea or sky.
Residents submitted their nominations to the School District of Manatee County between July 9 and July 31. A committee picked five options based on their popularity, uniqueness and relevance to the area, along with how well they would mesh with the school’s colors: navy blue, gray and white.
Certain middle school students will soon vote on the mascot for their future high school, choosing from the following list:
- Bulls
- Moccasins
- Ospreys
- Otters
- Rattlers
North River High is currently under construction at 11601 Erie Road, in Parrish. It’s scheduled to open in August 2019.
The official mascot will be announced on Aug. 24, according to a past news release.
