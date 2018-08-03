Manatee County School District officials earlier this month held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new North River High School, which is set to open in August 2019.
Manatee County School District officials earlier this month held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new North River High School, which is set to open in August 2019. Bradenton Herald file photo
Manatee County School District officials earlier this month held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new North River High School, which is set to open in August 2019. Bradenton Herald file photo

Education

Here are the possible mascots for a new high school. Students will decide the winner

By Giuseppe Sabella

gsabella@bradenton.com

August 03, 2018 12:25 PM

Manatee

The future mascot of North River High School will come from a list of five animals that hail from the land, sea or sky.

Residents submitted their nominations to the School District of Manatee County between July 9 and July 31. A committee picked five options based on their popularity, uniqueness and relevance to the area, along with how well they would mesh with the school’s colors: navy blue, gray and white.

Certain middle school students will soon vote on the mascot for their future high school, choosing from the following list:

  • Bulls
  • Moccasins
  • Ospreys
  • Otters
  • Rattlers

North River High is currently under construction at 11601 Erie Road, in Parrish. It’s scheduled to open in August 2019.

The official mascot will be announced on Aug. 24, according to a past news release.

According to the Manatee County School District, North River High School is scheduled to open in August, 2019.

By

  Comments  