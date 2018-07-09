You can help pick the mascot for a new high school. But students will have the final say

Students will have the final vote, but the School District of Manatee County is asking residents to weigh in on the selection of a new school's mascot.
The district is asking the public to submit mascot nominations for the new North River High School in north Manatee County, currently under construction at 11601 Erie Road.
Nominations will be accepted Monday through July 31 and can be submitted three ways:
- Emailed to montgomeryj@manateeschools.net.
- Mailed to North River High School Mascot Nomination, School District of Manatee County, 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton 34205.
- Delivered in person to the School Support Center, 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
After the nominations period closes on July 31, a committee will meet and select four to six mascot finalists. The committee's decision will be based on the nomination's popularity, relevance and significance to the area; uniqueness in the region and state; and how well it works with the school's colors: navy blue, gray and white, according to the school district.
Students from the high school's feeder middle schools will vote to select the mascot between Aug. 13 and Aug. 17.
The district will announce the official new mascot on Aug. 24.
North River High School is expected to open in August 2019.
