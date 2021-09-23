$100K bond set for Bradenton daycare worker charged with breaking 4-month-old’s leg

When Jaz Johnson picked up her 4-month-old son, Indigo, from Laugh N Learn Academy last week, the boy was screaming and she could see the pain in his eyes. His lips quivered and she couldn’t comfort him.

Johnson took her son to Manatee Memorial Hospital on Sept. 16 where they determined that the boy’s femur had been broken and immediately recognized it was a result of abuse. Bradenton police were called to the hospital and detectives were able to confirm that abuse took place at the daycare.

Thalia Camarillo was captured by the daycare’s surveillance video system slapping the boy several times before grabbing and twisting the baby’s leg until it broke.

The 42-year-old Ellenton woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

On Thursday, Camarillo made her first appearance before a judge. The victim’s mother detailed the horror for herself for Manatee County Judge Jacqueline Steele.

“The horrendous acts I have seen in this video, this woman had no emotion whatsoever in her face, not even anger,” Johnson said as a victim’s advocate held the baby. “I don’t know what makes someone want to do something like that to a helpless child with no voice. I am asking you not to give this woman bail. I am worried that she is going to hurt another child like that or be a flight risk.”

Steele set bond at $100,000 and ordered that if Camarillo is released that she also be placed on supervised release, not have any contact with minors and not have any contact with the victim or his family.

“She chose that job. She chose to be in those children’s care and this is what she chooses to do,” Assistant State Attorney Lauren Benson said as she urged for the $100,000 bond.

Benson also asked the judge to take notice that the baby had been in court with his mother since proceedings had begun — more than an hour — and had made almost no noise.

“He’s 4 months old and he has a broken femur. The amount of force it takes to break a femur in a human being,” Benson concluded at a loss of words for the pain inflicted on the small baby.

Because of the complexity of the fracture, the baby had to be taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg to be treated. His full body cast was visible in the courtroom from underneath a blanket.

Camarillo refused to speak to detectives before being arrested at the Bradenton Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, police spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers said.

Detectives were forced to get a search warrant in order to get Laugh N Learn Academy, 200 3rd Ave. E. — located directly across the street from the hospital — to hand over security camera footage of the incident. In the video footage, police said they watched Camarillo slapping the baby several times with an open hand before aggressively twisting and bending the baby’s right leg.

“This investigation is continuing,” Thiers said.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call Detective Dahlia Santana at 941-932-9355. Information can also be emailed to the department at BPDTIPS@bradentonpd.com. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tips can be submitted to Manatee County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477(TIPS) or online manateecrimestoppers.com.

The victim’s mother retained an attorney, Kyle Stalnaker, who was also present in the courtroom Thursday.

“This child. although he went to Manatee Memorial, he had to be taken All Children’s because of the specialized nature of the fracture that occured in this baby’s leg. He can’t have a cast. He has to have a full body cast,” Stalnaker said. “This is horrible. Whatever you can do, the most that you can do is what should be done here.”

Outside the courthouse, Stalnaker confirmed that Johnson will also be pursing civil action.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” he said.

This story was originally published September 23, 2021 3:46 PM.