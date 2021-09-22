Bradenton daycare worker charged with twisting, bending 4-month-old’s leg until it broke

A Bradenton daycare worker has been charged with aggravated child abuse after allegedly slapping a 4-month-old baby several times before grabbing and twisting the baby’s leg until it broke.

Bradenton police were called to Manatee Memorial Hospital on Sept. 16 when hospital staff reported the suspected abuse, according to police spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers. The baby was brought to the hospital by a family member.

Because of the complexity of the fracture, the baby had to be taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg to be treated.

Thalia Camarillo, of Ellenton, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse. Camarillo had still not been booked into the Manatee County Jail when the Bradenton Police Department announced the arrest in a news release.

The 42-year-old refused to speak to detective before being arrested, Thiers said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Detectives quickly learned that the abuse had taken place at Laugh N Learn Academy, 200 3rd Ave. E. — located directly across the street from the hospital.

Thalia Camarillo provided

But detectives were forced to get a search warrant in order to get the daycare to hand over security camera footage of the incident. In the video footage, police said they watched Camarillo slapping the baby several times with an open hand before aggressively twisting and bending the baby’s right leg.

“This investigation is still continuing,” Thiers said.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call Detective Dahlia Santana at 941-932-9355. Information can also be emailed to the department at BPDTIPS@bradentonpd.com. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tips can be submitted to Manatee County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477(TIPS) or online manateecrimestoppers.com.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 5:58 PM.