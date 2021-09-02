2 youths arrested in Bradenton drive-by shooting that left 1 teen wounded

07/23/19--A 14 year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting in Bradenton Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. Bradenton.com

Two Bradenton teens have been arrested and charged in the drive-by shooting that injured a 14-year-old Tuesday at a Manatee Mobile Home Park.

The teen had already been taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital before Bradenton police or other first-responders arrived Tuesday morning to the Manatee Mobile Home Park in the 600 block of 21st Road E. Police said they didn’t know the motive nor had they identified any suspects when they made the shooting public several hours later.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, after being treated for a gunshot wound in his leg, according to update late Thursday.

Police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old, who they say was the shooter. He has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a minor.

A 15-year-old, who police say was the driver of the car involved the shooting, has also been arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The Bradenton Herald has not named either suspect charged because they are juveniles.

The department released no additional details about the motive and circumstances of the shooting. Bradenton police spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers did not respond to calls for additional comment following the release of updated information on Thursday.