14-year-old shot in drive-by shooting at Bradenton mobile home park

07/23/19--A 14 year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting in Bradenton Tuesday morning around 9 a.m.
Bradenton

A 14-year-old was shot Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting at the Manatee Mobile Home Park, according to Bradenton Police.

Police responded about 9 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of 21st Road E. in Bradenton. Responding officers learned that a 14-year-old, who had been shot in the leg, had been driven to Manatee Memorial Hospital before first-responders arrived.

The identity and sex of the victim was not immediately released. The teen is being treated for non-life-threatening injury, according to a news release. Police have no idea about a motive nor have they identified any suspects for the shooting.

Bradenton Police Department spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers did not return calls seeking additional comment.

Anyone has any information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Juan Vaquera-Torres at 941-932-9308 or tips can be emailed bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward of up $3,000, can submit a tip to Manatee Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
