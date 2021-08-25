Crime

Troopers seek second vehicle involved in fatal U.S. 301 pedestrian crash near 44th Avenue East

Manatee

The Aug. 16 death of a 26-year-old man who was struck and killed on U.S. 301 near 44th Avenue East is now a criminal investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An early crash report on the incident indicated the pedestrian was killed by an 83-year-old Bradenton driver while trying to cross U.S. 301 at about 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

“The ongoing investigation has determined a secondary collision occurred, in which an unknown (second) vehicle also collided with (the) pedestrian,” FHP said late Tuesday.

The driver of the second vehicle drove away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
