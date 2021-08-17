Pedestrian killed trying to cross U.S. 301 in east Bradenton, troopers report

A 26-year-old Sarasota man was struck and killed while attempting to cross U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue East in Monday night in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place just after 8:30 p.m. when the unidentified man was crossing the highway from east to west as a SUV being driven by an 83-year-old Bradenton man was traveling southbound on U.S. 301.

Troopers say the pedestrian was struck with the front-end of the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver, as well as an 82-year-old female passenger were unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation.

