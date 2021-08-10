Manatee juvenile detention center sergeant charged with putting teen in a chokehold

6/11/2018--A sergeant at the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bradenton has been charged with child abuse after police say he held a teen in a reverse choke hold until the teen lost consciousness. Bradenton.com

A sergeant at the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center has been charged with child abuse after police say he held a teen in a reverse chokehold until the teen lost consciousness.

The teen — who was not given medical care until two hours later — suffered minor injuries, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Charles Edwards, 44, was arrested Monday and charged with child abuse without great bodily harm. He was being held without bond at the Manatee County jail, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bradenton police detectives were called out to investigate Sunday’s incident by crime protection investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. In Manatee County, child welfare cases are handled for the Florida Department of Children and Families by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses at the lockup told detectives that Edwards held the teen in a reverse lockup until the child lost consciousness, according to a news release. Video surveillance footage from the detention center also captured the incident.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It was not until two hours later that the teen was given any medical care. He was treated by the nurse at the detention center for his reportedly only minor injuries.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to called Bradenton Police Detective Dalia Santana at 941-932-9355. Information can also be emailed to bpdtips@.bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, information can be submitted to Manatee County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER