A teenage girl hanged herself in detention center. Video shows how guards responded

Surveillance video from inside the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Bradenton shows how correction officers reacted after finding a 15-year-old girl who had hanged herself in her room.
Alleny Carbone, a foster teen from Bartow in Polk County, was on suicide watch at the detention center on June 10 when an officer peeked into her room and made the startling discovery. Paramedics took the teen to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, which operates the detention center near LECOM Park in Bradenton, released the video Monday after the Bradenton Herald filed an open records request.
A surveillance camera mounted down the hallway from Carbone's room captured how detention center personnel, paramedics and firefighters responded that Sunday evening.
At 9:13 p.m. , a detention officer looked into Carbone's room and did a double-take when she realized the girl had hanged herself. The detention officer enters the room and is soon joined by another officer. Both women are then seen immediately running back out in a panic.
For the next three and a half minutes, staff members can be seen running around and walking in and out of the room before one of them calls 911. Officers can be seen making several other briefs calls and something is throw out of Alleny's room and into the hallway before the 911 call is made.
A recording of the 911 call and the surveillance video reveal the officer calling is down the hallway from Carbone's room as she speaks with a dispatcher. Questions echoed down the hallway as the officer on the phone relayed the dispatcher's questions to detention officers in the room. A couple officers can be seen standing outside the room, but the surveillance video does not show what was happening inside Carbone's room.
Multiple times officers hesitate back and forth and it appears they are unsure what to do or where to go.
At 9:24 p.m., a little more than two minutes after they were dispatched, Bradenton firefighters rushed into the room. They immediately pulled Carbone into the hallway and took over CPR. Paramedics arrived about a minute later.
“The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice’s top priority is the health and well-being of the youth in our care. On behalf of DJJ, I would like to convey how deeply heartbroken and saddened we are over the tragic loss of this youth and we send our condolences to her family during this difficult time," Secretary Christina K. Daly said in a statement to the Bradenton Herald.
The department said its internal investigation was still underway to determine what happened and to ensure proper protocols and procedures were followed.
"If it is determined that staff failed to follow those policies and procedures, they will be held fully accountable for their actions. Once the investigation is complete, it will be made publicly available," Daly said.
The Bradenton Police Department also is still investigating what has been preliminary ruled a suicide. Detectives are awaiting the final autopsy report, which is still pending as the medical examiner awaits the results of a toxicology test, according to Lt. Brian Thiers.
Meanwhile Alleny's father, Victor Carbone, still has not been provided any information by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice on their investigation into his daughter's death. Carbone learned of her death 12 hours after the fact from a child welfare caseworker not DJJ. Since Alleny was in foster care at the time of her death, DJJ says they alerted her legal guardian at the Florida Department of Children and Families.
"They won't even talk to me when I call," Carbone said Monday evening. "They tell me I need to go there to the facility if I want to talk to them."
Since his daughter's death, Carbone said he has learned his daughter had attempted suicide once sometime in the week leading up to her death.
"I didn't know my daughter was going through this," Carbone said. "I didn't know anything so I don't even know if she was on suicide watch."
