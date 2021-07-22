Two charged with murder in Bradenton shooting. The motive was robbery, cops say

An investigation was underway Saturday night in the 5800 block of Third Street West in Bradenton where a Bradenton man died after an argument ended in gunfire. jdeleon@bradenton.com

Two men face murder charges in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man this past weekend, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified Thursday as Andre Cummings. He was shot Saturday evening, at a residence in the 5800 block of Third Street West, according to the sheriff’s office. He later died at a local hospital.

Benjamin Johnson Jr., 30, and Larry Johnson Jr., 30, were arrested late Wednesday, after detectives determined they were suspects. They have each been charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office said the two men are not related and that the motive in the shooting was robbery.

Deputies first responded just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired and upon arrival found that Cummings had already been taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he died from his wounds.