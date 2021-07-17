Bradenton man dead after an argument ended with gunshots, sheriff’s office says

jdeleon@bradenton.com

A 46-year-old Bradenton man is dead after an argument ended in gunfire, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:35 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a report about shots fired during some kind of altercation in the 5800 block of Third Street East in Bradenton, according to a news release. When deputies got there, the victim had already been taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he died.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the victim. Detectives still have not identified a suspect or motive for the killing.

Neighbors were mum Saturday night, claiming not to know what happened, as detectives canvassed the neighborhood hoping to find someone who could shed some light on what led to the shooting.

Detectives are currently working on establishing a suspect and a motive for the homicide. No other details were available. The investigation continues.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting can call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.