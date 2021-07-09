Bradenton fentanyl dealer faces life in federal prison after drug and gun convictions

These are the weapons Manatee County deputies found inside a fentanly dealer’s vehicle during a traffic stop in 2019. Johnny Ordaz, 32, now faces life in prison after being convicted in federal court this week.

A 32-year-old Bradenton man faces up to life in federal prison after being guilty this week of multiple drug and weapons charges.

Johnny Ordaz, who was tried in federal court in Tampa, was indicted in February 2020. He will be sentenced on Sept. 30.

Ordaz was found guilty of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

He faces up to 20 years plus a 5-year mandatory consecutive sentence on the fentanyl conviction, 10 years for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and life for possessing the firearm for the furtherance of drug trafficking.

During a traffic stop of Ordaz in September 2019 in the 3200 block of Third Street West, Manatee County sheriff’s deputies found a gun with an extended magazine containing 31 rounds of ammunition wedged between the driver’s seat and center console, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Law enforcement additionally seized 4.2 grams of fentanyl from the driver’s side door handle along with a scale and paraphernalia associated with selling drugs. Another gun with 27 rounds in an extended magazine, along with 63 rounds of other ammunition were found in a backpack inside the vehicle along with more drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

The case was investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.