Drugs, guns found in convicted felon’s car after traffic stop in Bradenton, cops say
A 30-year-old convicted felon who also is on federal probation for a firearms charge was caught with loaded guns, ammunition and more than 4 grams of fentanyl, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to a report, Johnny Ordaz was driving in the 3200 block of Third Street West around 3 p.m. on Sept. 5 when deputies made a traffic stop on him.
Deputies say Ordaz had a Glock 23 in plain view next to the driver’s seat and that the .40-caliber weapon was loaded with 31 rounds in the magazine.
According to the report, a further search of the vehicle revealed 4.2 grams of fentanyl in the drivers’ side door.
Deputies say they located an additional semi-automatic pistol in Ordaz’s backpack that was loaded with 27 rounds in the magazine, as well as several boxes of ammunition.
Ordaz was booked into the Manatee County jail on on felony trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
