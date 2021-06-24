Elderly Bradenton couple ‘planned’ their deaths in murder-suicide, cops say

Water’s Edge of Bradenton ttompkins@bradenton.com

The murder-suicide of an elderly Bradenton couple on Monday was planned by the couple, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Hold, 83, and his wife Annie Hold, 86, were found dead in their bed Monday afternoon at the Water’s Edge Senior Community in the 2000 block of 31st Avenue West, during a welfare check.

The couple had gunshot wounds to the head and a gun was located on the chest of Gary Hold.

“Detectives found evidence that the couple was preparing to die,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday. “Both had a variety of health issues. It is not believed that anyone else was aware of their plan or assisted in carrying it out.”