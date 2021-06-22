Bradenton elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Water’s Edge of Bradenton ttompkins@bradenton.com

An elderly couple was found dead Monday in what detectives believe was a murder-suicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:30 p.m., staff at the Water’s Edge Senior Community found the couple dead in their bed in their apartment in the 2000 block of 31st Avenue West during a welfare check. The 83 year-old husband and 86-year-old wife each had gunshot wounds to the head and a firearm was found on the husband’s chest.

The apartment had been locked and there was no sign of other foul play, according to the sheriff’s office.

The couple have not identified as detectives work to notify their next of kin.