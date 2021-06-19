Crime

Man threatened to detonate bomb while robbing Bradenton bank, cops say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a Saturday morning robbery of a Wells Fargo bank branch after he threatened to detonate a bomb if he didn’t get the money.

Deputies say the man, described as being in his 50s or 60s, entered the Wells Fargo at 6285 14th St. W. around 11:35 a.m. Saturday and waited in the teller line.

The suspect appeared to be speaking to someone on his cellphone as he approached the teller and handed over a note asking for money in various denominations.

The note said if the teller failed to cooperate, a bomb would detonate.

The teller provided an unknown amount of money to the suspect while tripping the silent alarm, but the suspect fled the bank before deputies could arrive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

