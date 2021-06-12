Man robs bank in Sarasota, sheriff’s office says. Do you recognize the robber?

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says the man wearing a mask robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Sarasota on Saturday morning. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank Saturday morning.

About 9:05 a.m., the man walked into the branch at 3625 Bee Ridge Road and demanded money, according to a sheriff’s office news release. After getting money he fled.

The sheriff’s office released photos taken by security cameras that detectives say show the robber. He was described as a white man in his mid-50s, with salt and pepper hair, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was wearing an open plaid button down shirt with a black undershirt, khaki pants and black sneakers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The photos also show that he was wearing a surgical mask.

Anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.