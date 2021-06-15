Murder suspect claimed self-defense. Manatee deputies say he shot the victim 19 times

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a 27-year-old Bradenton man has been charged with murder for shooting a man who was found dead in his car in April.

Investigators say De’Andre Sanders shot the victim, 31-year-old Frank Green, 19 times after an argument. According to a release, the sheriff’s office was able to obtain surveillance video from a nearby home that captured the audio of their “heated conversation.”

After they argued outside of Sanders’ home, investigators say he opened Green’s car door, pulled out a gun and fired several rounds into Green’s body and head. EMS responded to the 5700 block of Fifth Street East in Bradenton around 4:40 a.m. on April 18 and confirmed Green’s death at the scene.

In previous interviews with law enforcement, Sanders claimed he had fired his weapon in self-defense, but investigators say that instead of calling the police after the incident, he battered a woman at the scene and questioned her about her relationship with Green.

Deputies arrested Sanders on Monday and he is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail. He is charged with second-degree murder, domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Sanders had a previous run-in with law enforcement in 2017 when he was arrested on a separate domestic battery charge. The details of that case are protected under family court laws.