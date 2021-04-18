Crime

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Manatee County, sheriff’s office says

Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle at a Manatee County residence early Sunday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5700 block of Fifth Street East for a report of a domestic disturbance.

There, they found the 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. EMS responders confirmed that he was dead.

Deputies identified one suspect related to the incident, but no arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office is currently withholding the name of the victim and the suspect.

A crime scene was established, and on Sunday afternoon sheriff’s office detectives remained at the scene conducting interviews.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features, art and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service