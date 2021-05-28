Juveniles lead Manatee deputies on car chase, cops say. Now they are suspects in other crimes

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says five juveniles suspected in a rash of recent vehicle burglaries and car thefts, have been taken into custody after a car chase that began on Interstate 275 and ended on Moccasin Wallow Road.

The five juveniles have been charged with grand theft auto, fleeing to elude and resisting arrest, as the investigation continues into a series of vehicle burglaries.

Deputies said they saw a silver Honda Civic reported stolen out of Pinellas County while patrolling southbound I-275 on Thursday. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop when a felony traffic stop was initiated and entered into the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, eventually exiting on Moccasin Wallow Road with deputies in pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed, which brought the stolen Honda to a stop. All five juveniles tried to run away, but law enforcement presence was heavy at the scene and all five were captured near the Regency Oaks subdivision.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office reached out to the public for help in identifying those involved in multiple vehicle burglaries while using a stolen Lexus.

Deputies say a ski mask and gloves matching the description of what was worn by the suspects involved in the vehicle burglaries were found in the stolen Honda.

According to the sheriff’s office, the five juveniles all have open criminal cases in Pinellas County for burglary and motor vehicle theft charges.

The stolen Lexus from Manatee County was recovered in St. Petersburg.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains an active investigation.