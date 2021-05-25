A stolen Lexus and burglaries spark manhunt. Manatee deputies seek at least 3 suspects

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least three suspects who stole a Lexus and broke into several other vehicles between late Sunday and early Monday.

The suspects stole the Lexus in the 12000 block of Winding Woods Way, in Lakewood Ranch, and used the stolen vehicle to commit multiple burglaries in area neighborhoods.

The sheriff’s office said there are three or four suspects involved in the crime spree and that all of them were seen wearing face masks and blue latex gloves at the time of the crimes.

Keys were left inside the Lexus at the time of the theft and witnesses reported that the suspects were driving the stolen vehicle around the Willow Walk area, hopping in and out of the vehicle and checking other vehicles to see if they were unlocked.

A homeowner confronted the male suspects who were attempting to get inside of the homeowner’s vehicle and the driver of the stolen vehicle struck him with the Lexus as they left the area. No one was injured in the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say the suspects drove to the Oakhurst subdivision and they were spotted committing car burglaries in Regency Oaks and Crystal Lakes, both in East Manatee, as well. Deputies say they also responded to “multiple” vehicle burglaries in developments off of 34th Street West and El Conquistador Boulevard in west Bradenton.

The sheriff’s office said it appears all of the successful burglaries were on unlocked vehicles.

The Lexus was reported being seen on Monday afternoon following another car that had been reported stolen from the 5400 block of Lansdowne Way. That vehicle was recovered in St. Petersburg on Monday night, but the Lexus remains missing.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents to remove all valuables and lock your vehicles when not in use.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-834-TIPS.