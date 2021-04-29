Bradenton police provide limited details about chase, crashes, arrest of 4 teenagers

Days after the Bradenton Police Department says four teens robbed someone at gunpoint and later led officers from Bradenton and Palmetto on a chase into downtown Bradenton, ramming through traffic and crashing into five police vehicles, the department has released limited details about what investigators believe happened.

At about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, Bradenton police officers responded to the 200 block of Seventh Street East after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint while he was walking to work, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon. The victim told police officers that he resisted and the four teens took off in the pickup truck.

The release did not indicate that the four teens stole anything from the victim.

According to the police account, detectives spotted the pickup truck near the Skyway Bridge Fishing Pier, and followed the truck as the teens headed drove towards Palmetto. Palmetto police officers spotted the truck and attempted to stop the teens on the Green Bridge over the Manatee River, but the teens didn’t stop and drove south into downtown Bradenton.

Facing a red traffic light, the 17-year-old driver rammed through vehicles to get through the intersection of Manatee Avenue and Ninth Street West. When he approached the red light at the intersection of Sixth Avenue West and Ninth Street West, the driver blew through the intersection and was t-boned by an on-coming vehicle.

The force of the crash sent the truck into a tail spin, hitting other vehicles and sending a police K-9 officer’s SUV barreling almost into a nearby law office building. When the pickup truck came to stop facing north, the teen started driving again and drove straight at another police vehicle, crashing and leaving the pickup truck disabled.

04/27/21—A crash involving several law enforcement vehicles, some Palmetto and at least one Bradenton, as well as civilian vehicles was the result of an alleged chase from Palmetto. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The driver bailed out of the truck and began running. Police say he dropped a gun and was wearing a bulletproof vest. Officers chased the teen and arrested him moments later.

The other three teens, two 13-year-old’s and a 15-year-old, were arrested without resisting.

When police later searched the pickup truck used by the teens, they say they found reported stolen items ,including another gun taken during vehicle burglaries that occurred before the armed robbery.

04/27/21—A crash involving several law enforcement vehicles, some Palmetto and at least one Bradenton, as well as civilian vehicles was the result of an alleged chase from Palmetto. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

All four teens have been charged with armed robbery and armed burglary, according to police. The 17-year-old driver was also charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, one county of possessing a bulletproof vest while committing certain offenses, fleeing to elude and multiple additional criminal traffic charges.

Anyone with any information about the case can contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or can email their tips to bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submitting a tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com.