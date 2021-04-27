Crashes bring traffic in downtown Bradenton to a near halt

Traffic in and through downtown Bradenton has been slowed to a crawl, after police shut down a major intersection after a crash. Details of what happened about 10 a.m. were not immediately available, but yellow tape marked the intersection, Ninth Street West and Sixth Avenue West, as a crime scene.

There was a second related crash a block to the north at the intersection of Ninth Street West and Manatee Avenue West. A motorist said he was rear-ended by another car, pushing him into the rear of a third car. The driver of the first car then fled, before crashing a block away.

The motorist said he had heard there had been some sort of incident in Palmetto and a police chase, before his white sedan was struck from behind.

The crashes at the two major intersections slowed traffic coming off the Green Bridge from Palmetto, and from west Bradenton via Manatee Avenue. Bradenton police officers were directing motorists to detours, but that did not help keep traffic flowing. Numerous streets in downtown were clogged with delayed motorists.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.