Bradenton man charged with having sex with a minor. He has done it before, cops say

A 20-year-old Bradenton man arrested in October 2019, after police said he illegally had sex with minor is back behind bars after he had sex with another child, according to authorities.

In 2019, Devin Veillard was arrested with two other men on charges they had sex with a 15-year-old. He was out on bond awaiting trial on that charge when he was arrested again on April 22 for having sex with another child.

Deputies say Veillard met the victim on Snapchat and lied about his age to start a relationship with the victim.

According to the arrest warrant, Veillard would sneak into the victim’s bedroom through a window. A family member caught Veillard in the victim’s bedroom and he ran away. The family began trying to determine his identity to report what happened to law enforcement.

Deputies say the victim’s family used social media to discover Veillard’s name and confirmed his identity with the 2019 Bradenton Herald story on his arrest that included his jail booking photo.

According to the warrant, the crimes occurred in July. Veillard is currently being held at the Manatee County jail.