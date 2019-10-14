Three men charged with having sex with 15-year-old girl, Bradenton police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Three men have been charged with having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, the girl’s mother brought her to police headquarters and reported the allegations, according to spokesman Brian Thiers. According to police, the girl had revealed to her mother that she had sex with Deondre Moore, 23, James West, 20, and Devin Veillaer, 19, all on Sept. 10 in the Village at Cortez apartment complex.

Police were able to find all three men, and according to investigators, each admitted they had had sex with the girl.

Moore is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a juvenile 12 years or older but less than 16. West and Veillard are each charged with one count of lewd and lascivious battery on a juvenile 12 years or older but less than 16.

Anyone with any information on this case can call Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356, or Detective Michael Page at 941-932-9314. Information can also be sent to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or at manateecrimestoppers.com.