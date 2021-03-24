After Bradenton man was charged with grand theft, detectives believe he killed his partner

When Pedro Ruiz-Aguyo was arrested and charged with grand theft in 2019, detectives believe he turned on his business partner. A month after being released from jail on bond, he lured the other man into a wooded area in the 5400 block of 26th Street West and shot him dead.

Two days later, just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, Nardiel Ettienne Negron-Mojica’s body was found in the woods.

The victim and Ruiz-Aguyo stole trailers and vehicles and then sold them, the sheriff’s office detailed in a news release on Tuesday announcing the arrest. Detectives say Ruiz-Aguyo’s cellphone data placed him near where Negron-Mojica was killed.

Multiple witnesses have also told detectives that Ruiz-Aguyo made known his intentions to hurt Negron-Mojica.

On Monday, Ruiz-Aguayo was arrested at his home and charged with second-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

Nardiel Ettienne Negron-Mojica Provided photo