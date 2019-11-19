Crime

Man found dead in vacant lot was victim of a homicide, cops say

Manatee

A man found dead in a vacant lot in Bradenton this week was the victim of a homicide, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Nardiel Ettienne Negron-Mojica, 24, was found around 2 p.m. Monday, in the 5400 block of 26th Street West.

“When deputies arrived it was apparent that the victim had trauma to his upper body and died under suspicious circumstances,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Detectives, “are following several leads. No other details will be released at this time.”

Anyone with information on this case can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

