15-year-old charged in shooting at Sarasota County Fair. Expect more security at event

A 15-year-old has been charged in Saturday night’s shooting at the Sarasota County fair, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Shots erupted at the annual fair just before 10 p.m. on Saturday during an altercation between two groups of people, according to police. An 18-year-old was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious gunshot injuries but listed in stable condition on Sunday after undergoing surgery.

Early Monday morning, Sarasota police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old in connection to the shooting. No other details including the teen’s name were released.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random and believe that the two teens knew one another.

Hours are scheduled to remain the same for the fair that runs through Sunday. But security is ramping up for the remaining days. The private security company hired to provide security for the fair will be checking people and their bags with metal detecting wands at the fair entrance.

Sarasota police has also increased its presence at the fair.

Anyone with any information or video of the shooting can call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070. Annoynous tips can also be submitted online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.