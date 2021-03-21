Crime

Police investigate shooting at Sarasota County Fair

Herald staff report

Siren lights from patrol car. Getty Images/Stockphoto

Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that sent people at the Sarasota County fair scrambling for safety late Saturday.

“Preliminary information suggests one person pulled out a gun and shot another person. Injuries are unknown at this time.,” police said in a news release.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd.

Anyone with information can call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

