Police investigate shooting at Sarasota County Fair

Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that sent people at the Sarasota County fair scrambling for safety late Saturday.

“Preliminary information suggests one person pulled out a gun and shot another person. Injuries are unknown at this time.,” police said in a news release.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd.

Anyone with information can call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.