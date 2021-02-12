Woman charged in hit-and-run death of pedestrian on Anna Maria Island

Madelyn Dakan, 83, and her husband of 67 years made Anna Maria Island their vacationing destination from their hometown in Michigan for many years.

Madelyn Dakan was killed Wednesday night around 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach by a hit-and-run driver. Police say that driver is Cierra Shannon, 27.

According to Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer, Shannon turned herself in at the Bradenton Police Department just before 5 p.m. Thursday, after law enforcement released her name to the media as a person of interest.

Shannon has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and remains in custody at the Manatee County jail without bond pending a future court date.

Investigators seized Shannon’s 2006 Chevy Trailblazer and the vehicle is being processed for further evidence.

Tokajer said investigators are still looking for more information as to Shannon’s activities prior to the crash that killed Mrs. Dakan.

Anyone with information can call Holmes Beach police Detective Brian Hall at 941-932-6161 or email detective@holmesbeach.org.

Information also may be submitted to the Bradenton Police Department, which is assisting in the investigation at BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477.

According to court records, Shannon was arrested and convicted in 2015 for DUI with property damage. Shannon was intoxicated when she crossed lanes into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle, according to an arrest report.