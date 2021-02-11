Cops look for hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian on Anna Maria Island

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver they say killed an 83-year-old pedestrian in a crash on Anna Maria Island.

The crash happened at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach.

Holmes Beach and Bradenton police say Cierra Shannon, 27, is a person of interest in the case. Investigators are looking for her, as well as information about a 2006 sliver Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing the license plate number IV5-9UG.

Bradenton police traffic investigators are assisting the Holmes Beach Police Department with the investigation.

According to Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer, the victim is a woman who was visiting the island from Michigan.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Brian Hall of the Holmes Beach Police Department at 941-932-6161 or detective@holmesbeach.org.

Tips also can be sent to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.