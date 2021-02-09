Police say Sarasota man died from his own gunshot wound after he killed woman and her dog

An autopsy has revealed that a Sarasota man died from his own gunfire after he shot a woman and her dog to death on Saturday, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

A Sarasota police officer also fired a gun at the man during the incident, and the man’s cause of death was pending a medical examiner’s report.

The shooter has been identified as 52-year-old Scott Tiati. Police say that Tiati knew the woman whom he killed, but the nature of their acquaintance was not revealed. The woman’s identity is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law protecting victims.

The violent act occurred at a home in the 2400 block of Bay Street just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the police department.

An officer responded to the home after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and a woman screaming in the area.

Police say that as the officer walked up to the home, he found Tiati armed with a gun. Tiati then shot and killed the woman in front of the officer, according to the police department. Tiati also shot and killed the woman’s dog during the encounter, and at some point he shot himself.

The officer also fired his gun at Tiati, who was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted on Monday by the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Officer confirmed that Tiati died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the police department.

The officer who was involved in the shooting was unharmed. He remains on administrative leave until an investigation of the incident is complete.

Anyone with information can call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6827 or submit an anonymous tip through Sarasota County Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or sarasotacrimestoppers.com.