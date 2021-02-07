Man killed a woman in front of an officer, Sarasota police say. Then officer shot him

Sarasota police continue to investigate a shooting involving an officer that left two people dead on Saturday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and a woman screaming in the 2400 block of of Bay Street, according to the police department.

A Sarasota police officer soon arrived at the scene, where he found a man armed with a gun. The armed man then proceeded to shoot and kill a woman in front of the officer, according to the police department.

The officer then opened fire on the shooter.

Police say that the shooting suspect died, but it is still unknown if he died as a result of the officer’s gunfire or a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The officer was uninjured, according to the police department.

In accordance with the police department’s policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

The names of the man, the woman and the officer have not been made public, and other details about the shooting at a press briefing on Saturday night were scarce. Police say they plan to release more information about the incident at noon Monday.

“Our thoughts are with the families involved,” newly-appointed Sarasota Police Chief James Rieser said during a briefing on Saturday night. “Any loss of life is a tragedy.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6827.