Suspect in Palmetto homicide arrested. Victim was married to his ex-wife, cops say

Sirness Devon Stuarts, 29 Palmetto Police Department

A 29-year-old man has been charged with killing his ex-wife’s husband at a Palmetto apartment complex last month, according to Palmetto police.

Federal marshals about two weeks ago captured Sirness Stuarts, who had been on the run since the Dec. 23 shooting at the Palmetto Trace Apartments, in Lake County. He was returned to Manatee County on Saturday to face second-degree murder charges, said Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler.

Police on Dec. 23 found Ra’Shaad McDonald lying on grass at the apartment complex, 708 Second Ave. E., with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Blake Medical Center where he later died.

Stuarts was identified early on as the shooter, but had left the scene and could not be initially located, police said.

According to the arrest warrant, McDonald was shot at least four times.

Stuarts knew the victim because McDonald was married to Stuarts’ ex-wife. Deputies say the two had been in several fights leading up to the shooting.

Stuarts was out on bond at the time of the shooting on burglary and assault charges stemming from a November incident when he entered his ex-wife’s vehicle. Deputies say Stuarts bit her and beat her up, according to authorities.

On the day of the shooting, Stuarts and McDonald were arguing, “when Stuarts pulled out a handgun and began shooting at McDonald,” an arrest warrant affidavit states.

McDonald ran away through the apartment complex, but he collapsed because of his injuries, police said.