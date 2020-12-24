A Palmetto man is shot to death, and a murder suspect is on the run, police say

A 27-year-old Palmetto man was fatally shot, and a murder suspect is on the run, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Police responded to the Palmetto Trace Apartments around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to find Ra’Shaad McDonald lying on the grass behind 102 Eighth St. E.

McDonald had been shot several times. He was taken to Blake Medical Center where he died from his wounds.

According to Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler, officers with his department, as well as deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office identified Sirness Devon Stuarts, 28, of Palmetto as the person who shot and killed McDonald.

An arrest warrant has been issued for first-degree murder, but Stuarts is still at large “and should be considered armed and dangerous,” police say.

Stuarts was last seen driving a black 1010 Mercedes C300 bearing Florida tag LQPG99.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS, or by visiting manateecountycrimestoppers.com. You may remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.