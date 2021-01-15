Police arrest 28-year-old suspect in connection with East Bradenton shooting

A 28-year-old man has been charged as the gunman in a non-fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

The Bradenton Police Department arrested Trayon Maurice Carnes, who is accused of shooting a victim in the thigh in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue East, on Friday, according to a news release. The male victim received treatment for his injury at a local hospital.

Carnes is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He previously served three years in prison after he was convicted on charges of selling cocaine and fleeing from a police a law enforcement officer.

Anyone with information regarding Monday’s shooting is urged to contact Detective William Mulligan at (941) 932-9313 or by emailing BPDTIPS@BradentonPD.com. To remain anonymous and become eligible for a $3,000 reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send a tip online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.