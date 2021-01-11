Someone was shot in east Bradenton. Police seek leads from residents

Bradenton Police Department is seeking tips from the public after a shooting on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Getty Images

Bradenton Police Department is seeking tips from the public after a person was found with a gunshot wound in an east Bradenton neighborhood on Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue East around 1 p.m. Monday and found the wounded individual.

The gunshot wound was not life-threatening, according to police, and the individual was transported to a local hospital for care.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9313 or bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be shared through Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 or www.manateecrimestoppers.com; tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.