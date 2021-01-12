There are no known threats in Manatee County ahead of inauguration. The cops are on alert

After a warning from the FBI about planned armed protests at the U.S. Capitol and all 50 state capitols, law enforcement in Manatee County say they are remaining vigilant but do not have any intelligence to suggest a similar attack planned for here.

A group is calling for the “storming” of state, local and federal courthouses and other government buildings if President Donald Trump is removed from office before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, the FBI has also uncovered. Additionally, the FBI has learned that group intends to “storm” government offices regardless on Inauguration Day.

As a result, across the state law enforcement agencies are monitoring chatter from extremists like those who took part in the violent siege by pro-Trump rioters last week in Washington, D.C.

No credible threats directed at Manatee County have been identified.

“We’re keeping our eyes and ears open through our various investigative ways and through intelligence,” Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Randy Warren said. “But there’s no indication from what we can see or what we’ve heard, that we should be expecting anything to happen.”

But the sheriff’s office is always vigilant should that change, he cautioned, and deputies are constantly training.

In the city of Palmetto, Chief of Police Scott Tyler said his officers are on high alert, in addition to their general vigilance.

“We’ve certainly gotten the memo but we’ve gotten no information about something happening in Palmetto,” Tyler said. “For the extra week or two, we are going to give extra attention to our city hall and other government buildings.”

Palmetto police officers will also be prepared to respond elsewhere in the county, if needed, he added.

The Bradenton Police Department has pushed out an alert to all of its patrol officers, asking them to remain vigilant and keep a close eye on city-owned offices and buildings, according to spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers.

Patrol officers have been on heightened alert, with two officers responding to every call since the civil unrest that erupted across the country last summer, including in Manatee, after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota

Among the more than 70 people already facing federal charges for their alleged roles in last week’s violent siege of the U.S. Capitol is Parrish resident, Adam Johnson.

Johnson was quickly identified by local residents on social media within hours of the Capitol being breach in a viral photo that captured him smiling as he carried Nancy Pelosi’s lectern out of the House chambers. Thanks to local tips to the FBI, Johnson was arrested on Friday night.

“People see the Barnetts and the Johnsons,” Washington, D.C., Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. “Those are the cases people are familiar with and they are familiar with them because of social media.”

Johnson walked out of the federal courthouse in Tampa on Monday afternoon, after being granted release on a $25,000 surety bond and with a GPS monitoring device. His travel has been restricted to the Middle District of Florida and Washington, D.C. — solely for court appearances and meeting with investigators or prosecutors — because of concerns about potential future planned armed protests or attacks.