Cell phone data and video link Bradenton man to drug-related shooting death, cops say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the fatal shooting of Jason Nix at the Venue at Lockwood Apartments in July.

Jordan Mick, 22, has been charged with murder.

Deputies say the case broke in October when a witness came forward saying Mick had admitted to killing Nix, 35, and that the motive was drug related.

“Based on the evidence collected including cell phone data, and surveillance video, probable cause was established to charge Jordan Mick with second-degree murder,” the sheriff’s office said.

Mick was already in the Manatee County jail on unrelated drug charges when the murder charge was added Friday.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on July 30, deputies responded to the apartment complex in the 3100 block of 54th Drive East and found Nix dead from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

A witness in this case told investigators that Mick leaned into the window of Nix’s vehicle and opened fire, the sheriff’s office said.