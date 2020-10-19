Apparent murder-suicide in Bradenton Beach left ‘horrific’ scene, but few answers, cops say

The investigation of an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Bradenton Beach continues, according to the Bradenton Beach Police Department, but few clear answers have emerged so far.

Police found Sabrina Marie Dumdei, 37, and Zachary John Winton, 34, dead in the midst of a gory scene at a triplex located in the 2500 block of Avenue C in Bradenton Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Dumdei’s father went to the home to check on his daughter, according to police, and instead found the bodies.

On Monday, bloody hand prints were still visible on a sliding door at the crime scene, and a plastic deck chair was also stained with blood. A memorial to Dumdei was assembled on the lawn.

Following autopsies of both Winton and Dumdei on Monday morning, Bradenton Beach police Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz said there are still many questions to be asked and answered.

“We’re just trying to piece the whole scene of what occurred as best we can. But right now it appears to be a murder-suicide.”

Diaz said more details would likely be forthcoming later in the week.

Police said that Dumdei had let Winton back into the home despite a string of recent domestic violence incidents. Dumdei and Winton had each been arrested once for battery in recent months, and Winton was arrested and charged with three felonies at the end of August after a domestic violence complaint and aggressive behavior observed by police.

Dumdei called police on Aug. 31 and reported that Winton had held a razor to her neck, held her hostage in the home and prevented her from making phone calls.

Dumdei told police that Winton said, “Leave and see what happens,” as he held the blade to her neck. The officer who responded to the call witnessed Winton yelling at Dumdei as he approached her with a large knife in one pocket.

While in custody following that incident, Winton threatened to kill Dumdei multiple times in front of police, according to court records.

Winton was released from the Manatee County Jail on Sept. 1. Three days later, he entered a plea of not guilty on all counts.

On Sept. 9, Winton’s attorney filed a motion to lift an order that prevented Winton from making contact with Dumdei. After a hearing, the motion was granted and the no contact order lifted on Sept. 15.

Diaz described the scene at the beach home as the worst thing he had ever seen during his time in law enforcement.

“It was horrific,” Diaz said. “It was very bad.”