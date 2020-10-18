Two found dead in Anna Maria Island home, Bradenton Beach police say

Bradenton Beach Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Anna Maria Island, multiple news outlets report.

The home is located in the in the 2500 block of Avenue C in Bradenton Beach, according to The Islander.

The bodies were discovered on Saturday afternoon when a man went to check on his daughter and found her dead, BBPD Detective Sergeant Lenard Diaz told ABC7 WWSB.

Police told the media that they believe the incident was a murder-suicide, according to ABC7.

The Bradenton Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Bradenton Herald on Sunday.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DEVELOPING: 2 bodies were found in a Bradenton Beach home near 2500 block of Ave C. Police believe it was a murder suicide. The investigating detective tells me the scene was “gruesome”. @mysuncoast

STORY: https://t.co/KaSSwy6qwl pic.twitter.com/RcrQBgFMwm — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) October 18, 2020