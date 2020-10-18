Crime
Two found dead in Anna Maria Island home, Bradenton Beach police say
Bradenton Beach Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Anna Maria Island, multiple news outlets report.
The home is located in the in the 2500 block of Avenue C in Bradenton Beach, according to The Islander.
The bodies were discovered on Saturday afternoon when a man went to check on his daughter and found her dead, BBPD Detective Sergeant Lenard Diaz told ABC7 WWSB.
Police told the media that they believe the incident was a murder-suicide, according to ABC7.
The Bradenton Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Bradenton Herald on Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
