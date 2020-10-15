Photo shows person of interest in 2018 shooting death in Bradenton, sheriff’s office says

Manatee County detectives are following new leads in the 2018 shooting death of Michael Angelo Jacoby Grantley in Bradenton.

Grantley, 42, was killed Jan. 15, 2018, in the 3500 block of 26th Avenue East.

Grantley was captured by a surveillance camera with a person at the WaWa store at 3703 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, on the day he was killed.

“Detectives are attempting to locate the man who appears to be with Grantley in the store,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The person detectives would like to speak with is standing to the right of Grantley in one of the photos.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Grantley was dead when deputies arrived on the 26th Avenue East scene and an autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering the reward. If you have information, call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.