Have you seen one of these Manatee fugitives? A reward of up to $3,000 could be yours

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the arrest of one suspect and the addition of a new one.

Deputies say Marcelo Gallardo Jr., 42, was arrested Monday on grand theft and violation of probation charges. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

According to a release, the sheriff’s office says Constanisha Curry, 34, is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft and petit theft.

Authorities are also searching for five other suspects:

Ritschardo B. Augustin, 23, is wanted for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Earnest Snead, 37, is wanted for contempt of court and possession with intent to sell.

Nicholas Bassler Jr., 20, is wanted for lewd and lascivious battery.

Carrie Henderson, 51, is wanted for violation of probation and trafficking in stolen property.

Colin Cooper, 25, is wanted for domestic battery by strangulation.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.