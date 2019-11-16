Have you seen one of these Manatee fugitives?A reward of up to $3,000 could be yours

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s change includes the addition of two new suspects.

Deputies say Ritschardo B. Augustin, 23, is wanted for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Marcelo Gallardo Jr., 42, is wanted for violation of probation and grand theft.

Authorities are still searching for five other suspects:

Earnest Snead, 37, is wanted for contempt of court and possession with intent to sell.

Nicholas Bassler Jr., 20, is wanted for lewd or lascivious battery.

Kyle Jefferson, 19, is wanted for grand theft, uttering a forged bill and violaton of probation.

Carrie Henderson, 51, is wanted for violation of probation and trafficking in stolen property.

Colin Cooper, 25, is wanted for domestic battery by strangulation.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.