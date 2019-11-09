Have you seen one of these 6 Manatee fugitives? If so, you could earn a $3,000 reward

The weekly list of featured fugitives has been updated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. This week’s changes include the addition of two new suspects.

Deputies say Earnest Snead, 37, is wanted for contempt of court and possession with intent to sell. Chris Duran, 32, is wanted for contempt of court and felony battery.

Authorities are still searching for four other suspects:

Nicholas Bassler Jr., 20, is wanted for lewd or lascivious battery.

Kyle Jefferson, 19, is wanted for grand theft, uttering a forged bill and violation of probation.

Carrie Henderson, 51, is wanted for violation of probation and trafficking in stolen property.

Colin Cooper, 25, is wanted for domestic battery by strangulation.

Anyone with information about these fugitives can call the toll-free anonymous tip line at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-TIP online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com. Tipsters are eligible for rewards of up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.