Video shows Bradenton murder suspect, cops say

Surveillance video released Friday shows the man police investigators say they believe killed another man last week.

Michael Briles, 30, was found shot to death in an apartment in the 2400 block of 11th Street West on Oct. 18.

Police had released few details about the case but on Friday afternoon released surveillance video footage.

One clip shows a vehicle police say they are trying to identify.

“The second and third segment shows an unknown person enter and exit the apartment,” police spokesman Capt. Brian Thiers said in a news release. “We believe this person is the suspect who murdered Michael Briles.”

Anyone with information on this case can contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356. You can also email information to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477(TIPS). You can also send an anonymous tip through the web at manateecrimestoppers.com