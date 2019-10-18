Bradenton homicide investigation underway, cops say

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a death investigators say appears to be a homicide.

Police say the homicide occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday inside a home in the 2400 block of 11th Street West.

According to a press release issued early Friday, few details are available but the police department plans to release more information.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call Detectixve Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or email the information to CRIMETIPS@CITYOFBRADENTON.COM.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.