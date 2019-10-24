Suspected truck in hit-and-run that killed skateboarder near Fort Hamer Bridge found

Troopers have found the pickup truck said to be involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy who was riding his skateboard in the early-morning hours of Wednesday.

Just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the 2012 silver Toyota Tacoma was headed north on Upper Manatee River Road and the victim, Thomas Jaren Croumbley, was headed in the same direction on his skateboard.

When Croumbley tried to cross the street, however, he turned into the pickup truck’s path.

The Tacoma hit the boy, who was thrown onto the pavement between the right turn lane to Waterlefe Boulevard and the bicycle lane of Upper Manatee Road. He died at the scene.

Troopers have since been trying find the driver, but have found the Tacoma, which has extensive front-end damage as investigators had anticipated.

The Tacoma is registered to a Parrish resident, however, according to the latest FHP update.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or *347 on a cell phone.