At least one dead in crash that shuts down Fort Hamer bridge

At least one person was killed in a crash that has shut down the Fort Hamer bridge over the Manatee River, according to law enforcement officials.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Upper Manatee River Road Northeast and Waterlefe Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. Upper Manatee River Road, including the Fort Hamer bridge over the Manatee River, was closed in both directions, according to FHP and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

ROAD CLOSED: The Fort Hamer Bridge is closed, both directions for a traffic crash. Motorists need to find an alternate route. FHP is conducting an investigation. — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) October 23, 2019

As of 7 a.m., the bridge remained closed. Motorists were advised to find alternate routes.

Other details about the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.